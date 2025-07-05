“Oasis” reunited on stage for the first time in 16 years

British rock band “Oasis” have officially reunited for their first show in 16 years — the first time since the band split up following a feud between brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher in 2009.

This is reported by The New York Post.

The legendary British rockers took to the stage on Friday, July 4, to kick off the “Oasis” Live ʼ25 tour in Cardiff, Wales.

The long-awaited show began at 8:15 p.m. local time, with the Gallagher brothers performing “Oasis” most famous hits together.

After several concerts in Britain and Ireland, the tour will continue in North America, including in Toronto on August 24.

“Oasis” was formed in Manchester in 1991. Its leaders were the Gallagher brothers: Noel — guitarist and author of most of the songs, and his younger brother Liam — lead vocalist. Oasis existed for 17 years and broke up in 2009 due to the difficult relationship between Noel and Liam. Noel Gallagher was the first to leave the band.

In 2010, Noel formed the band “High Flying Birds”, which included several former “Oasis” members, including guitarist Jem Archer, keyboardist Mike Rowe, and drummer Chris Sherrock.

Meanwhile, Liam formed the band “Beady Eye”, which also included Archer and Sharrock. “Beady Eye” eventually disbanded in 2014, and Liam went on to pursue a successful solo career.

