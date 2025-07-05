Russia launched over 300 drones over Ukraine overnight. How many were shot down?

On the night of July 5, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 322 Shahed drones and simulator drones of various types.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The main direction of the attack is Khmelnytskyi region, the city of Starokostyantyniv.

According to the Air Force, 157 drones were shot down, and another 135 were lost in location/suppressed by electronic warfare.

Hits were recorded in four places and debris fell in six locations.

