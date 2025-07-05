“Charmed” star Julian McMahon dies at 56

Australian actor and model Julian McMahon has died at the age of 56.

This information was confirmed by his wife in a comment to Deadline.

McMahon died on July 2 in Florida after a battle with cancer.

"It is with an open heart that I want to share with the whole world that my beloved husband Julian McMahon passed away peacefully this week after a courageous battle with cancer. Julian loved life. He loved his family. He loved his friends. He loved his work and his fans. His most cherished desire was to bring joy to as many people as possible. We ask for support at this time so that our family can say their goodbyes in privacy. And we want everyone to whom Julian brought joy to continue to find joy in life. We are grateful for the memories," his wife said.

McMahon is the son of Australiaʼs 20th Prime Minister. He began his career as a model and was the face of the Leviʼs jeans brand for several years.

The actor is best known for his roles as the half-demon Cole Turner in the television series “Charmed”, surgeon Christian Troy in the TV series “Body Parts”, and the supervillain Doctor Doom in the films “Fantastic Four” and “Fantastic Four 2: Rise of the Silver Surfer”.

