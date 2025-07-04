Russians strike Kryvyi Rih, rescuers among victims

On the morning of June 4, Russians attacked Kryvyi Rih in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Six people are reported to have been wounded.

This is written by the State Emergency Service and the head of the Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak.

When emergency responders arrived at the scene of the attack, the enemy struck again, injuring two rescuers.

Four fire and rescue vehicles were damaged.

1 2

Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

The Air Force previously reported that the city was attacked from a Su-34 tactical aircraft, but the type of missile was not specified.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.