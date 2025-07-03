The former head of the Luhansk occupation administration Manolis Pilavov was eliminated by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

Babel was informed about this by sources in the special services.

According to the interlocutor, Pilavov died as a result of an explosive device detonation.

The explosion occurred near the local history museum in Luhansk, where an exhibition dedicated to the military operation in Sudzha was opening. The Russian Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case.

Pilavov was the deputy mayor of Luhansk until 2014. After the Russian invasion, he actively campaigned in the courtyards of the city of Luhansk to support the creation of a “republic”. He also participated in events held by representatives of the “LPR”.

From 2014 to 2023, he was the head of the occupation administration of Luhansk. He is wanted in Ukraine on charges of seizing state power, encroaching on territorial integrity, and creating a terrorist group or organization. He is also subject to NSDC sanctions.

