The government has approved a medium-term public investment plan for the first time. What does it provide for?

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the medium-term plan for priority public investments of the state for 2026-2028.

This was reported by the Ministry of Economy.

Babel needs your support Babel employs over 20 people. It’s not a very large newsrook, but not a startup either. We are publishing on the website, YouTube, Telegram channel, and TikTok. We have deliberately abandoned the easiest ways to earn money (like by advertising online casinos). We exist thanks to grants and donations from readers. And we want to rely less on grantors and more on your support. This way we’ll be able to focus on our obligation to you: to present a complete and objective news picture of the day. One-time

Monthly 250 UAH 500 UAH 1000 UAH Donate 250 UAH 500 UAH 1000 UAH Donate

Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko emphasized that for the first time in history, Ukraine received a medium-term public investment plan — with priorities, main areas, and financing.

The plan identifies 12 priority industries (sectors) for public investment: transport, municipal infrastructure and services, housing, energy, education and science, healthcare, social sphere, legal activities and judiciary, public finances, environment, public services and related digitalization, public safety.

The volume of public investments for 2026-2028 exceeds 581 billion hryvnias. The largest funding is provided for the following sectors:

transport — over UAH 198 billion,

energy — over UAH 120 billion,

education and science — over UAH 82 billion,

healthcare — over UAH 43 billion.

All projects will undergo preliminary selection. A Unified State Project Portfolio will be formed, which will include only those initiatives that meet the approved priorities. Programs from this list will be financed.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.