Honored artist of Ukraine Tetyana Sheliha has died

Honored artist of Ukraine Tetyana Sheliha, known for her role in the comedy television series "When We Are Home", has died. She was 76 years old. In recent years, the actress had health problems and underwent several surgeries.

Her daughter Anastasia reported her death.

Тетяна Шеліга/Facebook

Tetyana Shelihaʼs acting career began in 1972 with the film "The Unexpected Guest". Since then, she has played dozens of roles in films, TV series, and theaters in Sevastopol and Kyiv. In 1996, the actress received the title of "Honored Artist of Ukraine".

