Explosions in the Zhytomyr region on July 2 — the number of victims has more than tripled. What is known about the consequences

The number of people injured in the explosions at an industrial enterprise in the Zhytomyr region on July 2 has risen to 82, with 38 of them in hospitals. The causes of the explosions are not yet known.

This was reported by the head of the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration (RMA) Vitaliy Bunechko on the air of Yedyni Novyny.

According to him, all the injured are in moderate condition. Among the hospitalized are four children and a Japanese citizen. The death toll has not changed — two victims are known. The body of the second person was unblocked from under the rubble at night.

"Since the very morning today, we have been working together with law enforcement officers and ultimately came to the conclusion that law enforcement officers have closed any information, and for now I have no right to comment," the head of the RMA emphasized.

According to him, they will return to this topic when all the expert opinions are available. He emphasized that criminal proceedings have already been opened. He did not specify under which article.

Almost 100 households were damaged by the explosions, a quarter of them were completely destroyed. Bunechko stressed that the state, together with regional and local authorities, will fully compensate for the cost of housing destroyed by the explosions. Commissions are currently working to establish the absolute cost of the destroyed households.

АТ «Житомиробленерго» / Facebook

On July 2, two explosions were heard in the Zhytomyr region at a warehouse of an industrial enterprise in the village of Berezyna — this is outside the ring road, on the highway towards Kyiv.

