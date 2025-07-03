SBU: Drones hit Russian ammunition depots in the territory of temporarily occupied Donetsk region

On the evening of July 2, drones of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) attacked Russian army ammunition depots in the temporarily occupied Donetsk region.



This was reported by the press service of the department.

This concerns the ammunition depots of the Russian army in the village of Velike Orikhovo, near Khartsyzsk. Starting at 10:00 PM on July 2, explosions were heard there, followed by a secondary detonation of ammunition and a fire.

Khartsyzsk is located near temporarily occupied Makiivka and Donetsk and is of important strategic importance, as the Russians use it as a logistics base.

The enemy has placed command posts, logistics centers, and ammunition depots there. All of them are legitimate military targets, SBU stressed.

