Trump lifts sanctions against several Russian companies and banks

The US President Donald Trump lifted some sanctions against Syria on July 1, which led to the removal of some Russian banks, institutions, and individuals from the blacklists.

This is stated in a press release from the Office of Foreign Assets Control of the US Department of the Treasury (OFAC).

In particular, Kirsan Ilyumzhinov, the former president of the International Chess Federation (FIDE) and former head of the Republic of Kalmykia, who was accused of supporting the Syrian regime of Bashar al-Assad in 2015, was removed from the sanctions list. Sanctions were also lifted from his bank, Russian Financial Alliance.

Restrictions were lifted from Mir Business Bank and RFK-Bank, as well as Tempbank and some of its managers and members of the supervisory board.

In addition, the list of companies from which sanctions were lifted includes Promsyreimport, Global Concepts Group, Maritime Assistance, and STG Logistics.

The cancellation also affected the state-owned company “Rosoboronexport”, which is part of the state corporation “Rostec”.

