An explosion occurred on the outskirts of Zhytomyr. What is known

An explosion occurred on the outskirts of Zhytomyr, and locals saw a large column of smoke.

The explosion was reported to Suspilne by the police, and also confirmed by the city council.

Photos and videos of the massive fire are being published on social media. Information about the victims is currently being clarified.

The city council clarified that the explosion occurred on the highway in the direction of Kyiv, behind the ring road. The head of the Hlybochytska community Serhiy Sokalsky, in a comment to Suspilne, said that according to preliminary information, the explosion occurred in a warehouse of an industrial enterprise in the village of Berezyna.

Viktor Hryniov, medical director of the Center for Emergency Medical Care and Disaster Medicine of the Zhytomyr Regional Council, told Suspilne that almost 20 ambulances went to the scene because there were many injured.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.