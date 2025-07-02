Air Force: Russia attacked Ukraine with S-300 missiles and drones. How the attack went

On the night of July 2, the Russian army launched four S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles and 114 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types into Ukraine.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This time, the Russian Federation launched missiles from the Kursk region, and drones from such Russian destinations as Bryansk, Shatalovo, Kursk, Millerovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

Ukrainian air defense neutralized 79 drones in the north, east, and south of the country. It shot down 40 drones with fire weapons, another 39 were lost in location/suppressed by electronic warfare. UAVs were hit in 14 places, and debris fell in two more.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.