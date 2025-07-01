Slidstvo.Info: Former head of the Brovary TRC owns real estate and a fleet of cars worth $1 million

Former head of the Brovary TRC Yuriy Burlyai owns real estate and a fleet of cars worth $1 million. Most of this property came into his possession during the last years, when Burlyai headed the Brovary Military Registration Office.

This is stated in the investigation by Slidstvo.Info.

Burlyai worked as the head of the Brovary Territorial Recruit Center from August 2022 to November 2024, and before that, the Boryspil Territorial Recruit Center. Since January of this year, he has been the head of the Military Leadership Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In March 2024, he began renting a 320 m² house in an elite cottage town near Kyiv.

A representative of the cottage town reported that a house of similar size without renovation costs $400 thousand, and the average cost of renovation is one thousand US dollars per square meter. Journalists of Slidstvo.Info managed to get a photo of the renovation, probably from this house. So, a house with renovation, according to representatives of the cottage town, could cost approximately $720 thousand.

The owner of the house that Yuriy Burlyai has been renting for over a year is pensioner Olena Cherenkova. A week after buying the cottage, she rented it out to the Brovary TRC at the time. When asked how much the house cost, the pensioner did not answer, saying that she bought it together with her son Pavlo Husak, Burlyaiʼs former business partner.

The pensioner rents the house to Burlyai for 18 thousand hryvnias per month, although the market price for such a house is 3 000-3 500 dollars. Burlyai himself confirmed the fact of renting the house for 18 thousand hryvnias and explained that his friend Pavlo Husak “asked me to take care of the house and live in it for some symbolic money”.

Journalists also found out that during Burlyaiʼs service in the Brovary TRC, his mother-in-law became the owner of two one-room apartments in a new residential complex in Boryspil. For each of these apartments, the woman paid 435 thousand hryvnias in January 2024. Now similar apartments are sold three times more expensive — about 1.4 million hryvnias.

The apartments are currently undergoing renovations, and one of the workers confirmed to reporters that the customer for the renovations is Yuriy Burlyai. The latter noted during a telephone conversation with reporters that he borrowed money for the renovations.

In addition to the property that the military commissarʼs family began using in 2024, in the same year his wife Svitlana and her children received ownership of an apartment in Vyshhorod. Yuriy Burlyai had declared the lease of the same apartment to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine since 2015. According to the certificate of estimated value, such an apartment now costs more than 5 million hryvnias. In the same building in 2023, Svitlana Burlyai purchased a parking space for 229 thousand hryvnias.

In addition to real estate, Yuriy Burlyaiʼs family owns several vehicles, two of which — a 2021 Volkswagen Touareg and a Honda NC750XD motorcycle — were purchased in 2024. The total cost of the former military commissarʼs familyʼs fleet, according to his declaration, is 2.8 million hryvnias.

In total, journalists from Slidstvo.Info counted the real estate and cars currently used by Yuriy Burlyaiʼs family at over 40 million hryvnias, or almost $1 million.

