On July 1, Denmark begins the presidency of the Council of the European Union for the next six months — until December 31. The country took over from Poland and considers support for Ukraine to be one of the priorities of the presidency.

This was reported on the website of the Danish presidency of the EU.

Denmark chose the slogan “A Strong Europe in a Changing World”. The Danish government has chosen two main priorities for the presidency: a safer Europe, including stronger management of migration to the EU and continued support for Ukraine, and a competitive and green Europe.

The EU finds itself in a new international order characterized by instability, increased global strategic and economic competition, and increasing conflicts. That is why the bloc must be able to act independently.

"We have developed an ambitious presidency program aimed at strengthening the EUʼs defense and security, providing support to Ukraine, and combating illegal migration," said Minister for European Affairs Marie Bierre.

Europe, she said, must become “significantly stronger – economically, politically and militarily”. Since her appointment as Minister for European Affairs, Marie Bjerre has visited all 27 EU countries, as well as eight candidate countries. The Danish vote press service says that this has given Denmark a thorough understanding of individual countries’ views on common challenges and how they can best be addressed.

