SBU declared the suspicion to Russian colonel responsible for attacks on civilian infrastructure

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has reported in absentia Russian Colonel Oleksiy Yamakida on suspicion of war crimes. According to the investigation, from October 15, 2022 to March 9, 2023, he ordered MiG-31K pilots to attack Ukrainian energy facilities with “Kinzhal” missiles.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

At the time of the crimes, Colonel Yamakidi commanded the 44th Separate Special Purpose Aviation Regiment of the Russian Aerospace Forces. The attacks destroyed critical infrastructure in Ukraineʼs energy system, causing power supply problems for civilians.

In addition to attacks on energy facilities, this regiment regularly used long-range weapons for massive strikes on residential buildings in Ukrainian settlements.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.