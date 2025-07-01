Air Force: The Air Defense Forces neutralized most enemy UAVs last night

On the night of July 1, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 52 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types. Ukrainian air defenses neutralized 47 of them.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This time, the Russian Federation launched drones from such Russian destinations as Bryansk, Millerovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. Thus, the Air Defense shot down 14 drones with fire weapons, and another 33 were lost/suppressed by electronic warfare.

The night attack resulted in hits in three places, and debris fell in another.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.