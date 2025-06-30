The family of the former head of the Kherson City Military Administration Mrochko bought a house near Kyiv a month after his dismissal

The family of the former head of the Kherson City Military Administration Roman Mrochko became co-owners of a house near Kyiv with an estimated value of $300 000 to $500 000 just a month after Mrochko was dismissed from his position.

This is stated in an investigation by the Kherson media outlet MOST.

The former ownerʼs mother (Lyubov Mrochko) and father (Mykola Mrochko) bought a house and two land plots in the village of Petropavlivska Borshchahivka at the end of May 2025. Another co-owner of the house is Iryna Hryhorenko. Each of the three owners has equal shares.

1 2

Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

The exact cost of the house at 11 Travneva Street with a total area of 579.4 square meters is unknown, but nearby houses are being sold for prices ranging from $300 000 to over $500 000.

The house that Roman Mrochkaʼs parents and Iryna Hryhorenko bought. Google Street View / МОСТ

Roman Mrochkoʼs mother Lyubov owns an apartment in the Kyiv residential complex "Varshavsky", where his wife Inna Mrochkoʼs individual entrepreneur is registered. The family declared this apartment in 2019 and indicated its value at 544 thousand hryvnias. As noted in the media, the price is significantly underestimated. In the same year, Lyubov Mrochko received a pension of 15 thousand hryvnias and had a new Lexus.

Romanʼs father is a military pensioner. In 2019, after being dismissed from “Ukroboronprom”, he received over 130 000 hryvnias in pension and another 210 000 in court against the Pension Fund. He also had $39 000 in savings, over two million hryvnias from the sale of real estate, and over 640 000 hryvnias in annual salary at “Ukroboronprom”.

Part of the family real estate is connected to Iryna Hryhorenko, who lives in the Vinnytsia region, like Roman Mrochkoʼs parents. The journalists of MOST were unable to determine exactly who she is. After analyzing some connections, they suggest that Iryna Hryhorenko may be a relative or a good friend of the Mrochko family.

The MOST journalists assume that Roman Mrochko himself bought the house near Kyiv, but registered it in the name of his parents and Iryna Hryhorenko. In his latest tax return, he indicated savings of $300 000.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.