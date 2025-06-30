News

A Ukrainian woman and her daughter were found dead in Germany — a teenager confessed to involvement in the murder

Liza Brovko
The bodies of a Ukrainian woman and her one-year-old child were found in the German city of Dorsten. A 16-year-old Ukrainian later contacted the police and admitted his involvement in the crime.

This was reported in a joint press release by the Essen prosecutorʼs office and the Recklinghausen police department.

The bodies of a 32-year-old woman and a child aged 1 year and 7 months were found on a forest path in Dorsten on June 29. A passerby noticed them and notified law enforcement.

The teenager approached emergency services at the scene and confessed to the murder. He was arrested. The investigation is ongoing.

