A Ukrainian woman and her daughter were found dead in Germany — a teenager confessed to involvement in the murder

The bodies of a Ukrainian woman and her one-year-old child were found in the German city of Dorsten. A 16-year-old Ukrainian later contacted the police and admitted his involvement in the crime.

This was reported in a joint press release by the Essen prosecutorʼs office and the Recklinghausen police department.

The bodies of a 32-year-old woman and a child aged 1 year and 7 months were found on a forest path in Dorsten on June 29. A passerby noticed them and notified law enforcement.

The teenager approached emergency services at the scene and confessed to the murder. He was arrested. The investigation is ongoing.

In early June, a Ukrainian woman and her daughter were murdered in Belgium. The deceasedʼs eldest son confessed to the murder.

In January, a couple in Germany confessed to the murder of two Ukrainian women and the kidnapping of a baby.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.