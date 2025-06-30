Poland will increase the production of howitzer shells fivefold as the country seeks to reduce its dependence on imported weapons and protect itself from the Russian threat.

This was stated by Minister of State Assets Jakub Jaworowski in an interview with the Financial Times.

Jaworowski said that the state defense group PGZ will receive 2.4 billion zlotys ($663 million) from the state budget "in the coming days" to increase the production of large-caliber shells to eliminate one of the most acute problems in Polandʼs defense capabilities.

The investment is aimed at increasing the annual production of 155mm artillery shells (used in NATO-standard howitzers) and 120mm tank shells.

Russiaʼs war against neighboring Ukraine has demonstrated that "155mm shells play a key role on the modern battlefield and are needed in large quantities," Jaworowski noted.

"Our short-term goal is to significantly increase domestic production of such weapons, as well as to eliminate dependence on foreign supplies and create a sustainable basis for national autonomy. This is one of our priorities," he emphasized.

PGZ currently produces around 30 000 large-caliber shells per year, and the new funding is expected to increase that more than fivefold to 150 000-180 000 annually within three years. Production will remain in Poland to avoid dependence on imported components.

Jaworowski also said that chemical giant “Grupa Azoty” has applied for state aid to start producing key components for explosives, including gunpowder and nitrocellulose. Another company “Niewiadów” is also requesting state support to produce 155mm shells.

Poland is the country with the highest percentage of defense spending among NATO members, spending 4.7% of GDP on the military this year. However, a significant part of this money is currently spent on purchases abroad, mainly in the United States and South Korea. Donald Tuskʼs government is now refocusing efforts on domestic arms production.

