Russian blogger Goblin sentenced in absentia to 10 years in prison in Ukraine

Vinnytsia City Court sentenced Russian blogger, translator, and writer Dmitrii Puchkov (pseudonym Goblin) to 10 years in prison in absentia.

This is reported on the website of the Vinnytsia City Court.

The court does not specify the name of the defendant, but the Institute of Mass Information writes that it is Puchkov.

The investigation established that Puchkov gave interviews and posted video messages calling for changes to the territorial boundaries and state border of Ukraine, as well as inciting national hatred.

In these same videos, he encouraged the waging of aggressive war and the violent seizure of territories.

As a result, the court found Puchkov guilty of Part 2 of Article 110 (encroachment on territorial integrity), Article 436 (war propaganda) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and sentenced him to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property in favor of the state.

Puchkov has been on the Ministry of Cultureʼs blacklist of individuals posing a threat to national security since 2022. He is under sanctions from Ukraine, the EU, and Switzerland. In the summer of 2024, Ukraine put him on the wanted list.

