Prosecutor Generalʼs Office: Organizer of arson group extradited from Romania to Ukraine

A man was extradited from Romania to Ukraine on June 25. According to investigators, he was the organizer of a group of arsonists who destroyed the property of Ukrainians in various regions. He was wanted.

The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office reported this on June 30.

According to the investigation, the man left Ukraine at the beginning of the full-scale invasion. He formed a criminal group, which included 10 people. For an amount of $500 to $3 000, they set fire to the property of citizens in different regions of the country. The group managed to destroy four private houses and five apartments. For each crime, the defendants conducted reconnaissance, made "Molotov cocktails". In order to report to the customer about the work performed, they recorded the consequences on video.

Law enforcement officers detained ten performers in January 2024, and in April 2025, the organizer himself was detained in Romania.

He was extradited to Ukraine on June 25 at the Orlivka checkpoint in the Odesa region and has already been taken into custody as a preventive measure. The extradited person, as well as other members of the criminal group, are suspected of intentional damage to property.

