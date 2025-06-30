Norway to deploy F-35 fighters to Poland to protect Ukraine aid hub

Norway will send F-35 fighter jets to Poland this fall to protect the airport in Rzeszow.

This was reported by the Norwegian Ministry of Defense in H.

The missionʼs goal is to protect Polish airspace and a key logistics hub for assistance to Ukraine.

"This is a vital contribution. We are helping to ensure that aid to Ukraine reaches its destination and that Ukraine can continue its fight for freedom," said Minister of Defense Tore O. Sandvik.

In May 2024, Polish authorities decided to tighten security around the main transit hub, Rzeszów-Jasionka Airport, through which foreign military aid is delivered to Ukraine. This airport handles up to 90% of Western cargo heading to the front.

In December, NASAMS systems were deployed in Rzeszów.

