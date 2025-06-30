News

Norway to deploy F-35 fighters to Poland to protect Ukraine aid hub

Olha Bereziuk
Norway will send F-35 fighter jets to Poland this fall to protect the airport in Rzeszow.

The missionʼs goal is to protect Polish airspace and a key logistics hub for assistance to Ukraine.

"This is a vital contribution. We are helping to ensure that aid to Ukraine reaches its destination and that Ukraine can continue its fight for freedom," said Minister of Defense Tore O. Sandvik.

