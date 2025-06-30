In Kryvyi Rih, Russia struck near the TRC building — there are wounded civilians

In Kryvyi Rih, Russia struck near the building of one of the district TRC. There are wounded civilians.

The consequences of the enemy attack are reported by the Ground Forces and the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak.

There were no injuries or losses among personnel. Servicemen and civilians were in shelters during the alert — people were not accepted at the time of the attack.

The attack injured civilians who were near the scene of the attack. At least three are known to have been injured. A 52-year-old man is in serious condition. The remaining injured — a 44-year-old woman and a 54-year-old man — received treatment at the scene. Their condition is satisfactory.

1 5







Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

A fire broke out at the scene of the impact, which rescuers have already extinguished. The attack, among other things, damaged 5 cars.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.