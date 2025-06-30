“Diia” has launched a new military bond. How to buy it

A new military bond has appeared on the public services portal "Diia". It is named after the city of Alushta, which is temporarily occupied by Russia, in Crimea.

This was reported by the portalʼs press service.

This bond can be purchased for 1 048 hryvnias with an annual interest rate of 16.8%. The payment will be received on September 16, 2026.

The press service of the "Diia" portal explains that each purchased bond is converted into weapons, equipment, medicine for defenders, as well as salaries for military personnel.

What are military bonds?

War bonds are a type of security issued by a government to support the economy. In effect, it borrows money from its citizens for a period of war, guaranteeing the return of these funds in the future.

The purpose of these bonds is to support the defense capability and functioning of the country in conditions of hostilities. Usually, the value of these securities is made much lower than traditional ones in order to attract as many investors as possible. War bonds were issued, in particular, during the First and Second World Wars.

