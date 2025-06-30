Air Force: Russia attacked Ukraine at night with over 100 drones

On the night of June 30, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 107 Shahed attack drones and various types of simulator drones. Ukrainian air defenses neutralized 74 enemy UAVs, but there were also direct hits.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This time, the Russian Federation launched drones from the territory of temporarily occupied Crimea, as well as from such Russian destinations as Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

The main areas of Russian strikes were the Donetsk and Kharkiv regions. The air attack was repelled by aviation, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Thus, 64 drones were shot down with fire weapons, another 10 were lost in location/suppressed by electronic warfare. There were enemy hits in 15 places, and debris was also recorded in two places.

In the village of Pisochyn, in the Kharkiv region, a direct hit by a drone damaged a service station and caused a fire. 8 people were injured in this settlement. The city of Derhachi and the village of Kurortne were also under Russian attack — there were no casualties or injuries. A warehouse of a private enterprise, an agricultural enterprise building, and a sanatorium canteen were on fire.

