Russia attacked Odesa with drones — a couple died, there are injured (UPD)

On the night of June 29, Russia attacked Odesa with drone strikes — a couple was killed, their bodies were recovered from the rubble by rescuers. Four adults and two children were also injured.

UPD 0 9:17. The number of victims of the attack on Odesa has increased to 14, including three children. 6 wounded remain in hospital, three of them in serious condition, including one child. The others continue to receive outpatient treatment.

The consequences of the enemy attack are reported by the State Emergency Service, the city mayor Hennadii Trukhanov, and the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper.

The Russians hit a 21-story apartment building in Odesa, causing a fire on the 7th, 8th, and 9th floors. People were trapped in their apartments. Emergency workers rescued 5 people, including a small child. The situation was complicated by repeated air raids.

1 4





Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

A 7-year-old boy was hospitalized, as well as a three-year-old boy who was poisoned by combustion products.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing. A rescue unit from the State Emergency Service has been deployed at the scene.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.