The Defense Forces destroy two enemy Su-34 aircraft in the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the Special Operations Forces (SOF) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed two Russian SU-34 aircraft in the Volgograd region of Russia and damaged two more.

This is reported by SBU.

The special operation was carried out on the night of June 27, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported. It was possible to neutralize two units of military equipment of the invaders at the Marynivka airfield, a total of four were hit.

The Russian army actively uses these multifunctional fighters on the front line for bombing, in particular for dropping guided bombs.

SOF and SBU hit the planes with long-range drones. As a result of the attack, a fire broke out in the technical and operational part of the enemy airfield — this is a critically important infrastructure of the facility, the Security Service says. It is there that Moscow prepares planes for flights, maintains and repairs them.

The extent of damage to enemy tactical aircraft and the results of the attack are still being determined.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.