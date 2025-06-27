A unique operation was performed at the Lviv Superhumans Center — a soldier had a toe transplanted from his toe to his hand

The All-Ukrainian Center for Prosthetics, Reconstructive Surgery, Rehabilitation, and Psychological Support for People Affected by the Russian Federationʼs Military Actions (Superhumans Center), together with British colleagues, performed a unique operation to transplant a second toe onto a hand. This was the first such operation in the centerʼs history.

This was reported by the press service of the Superhumans Center.

After being seriously wounded at the front, Nazar lost one hand and the thumb on the other, which performs a key function of grasping. The transplant operation lasted several hours: it was necessary to connect the bone, blood vessels, nerves and tendons so that the transplanted finger received full blood supply, sensitivity and mobility. The operation was successful.

The video contains sensitive content.

A month after the operation, Nazar can unscrew a bottle cap and pick up small objects. He still has several months of rehabilitation ahead of him — doctors believe that full recovery of his grasping function is realistic.

"Our reconstructive surgery performs approximately 120 operations per month. Unfortunately, we cannot tell you everything and we cannot show you everything. But we continue to gather the best specialists from Ukraine and around the world to help those who have suffered from Russian aggression," the Superhumans Center emphasized.