Russian military man sentenced to life in prison for killing civilian in the Kyiv region and mocking execution of four others

A Russian soldier who killed a civilian in the Kyiv region and staged the execution of four others has been sentenced to life imprisonment.

This was reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office of Ukraine.

The sentence was given to the commander of a combat vehicle — a gunner-operator of the 37th Motorized Rifle Brigade of the 36th Combined Arms Army. He was found guilty of cruel treatment of civilians, combined with intentional killing and other violations of the laws and customs of war.

Prosecutors proved that in March 2022, during the occupation of the village of Havronshchyna (Bucha area), the defendant stopped a civilian on the street and, threatening him with a weapon, forced the man to lie on the ground and confess to belonging to the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military or public formations. First, the Russian serviceman beat the civilian, and then shot him in the head with an automatic weapon.

In addition, while intoxicated, the convict, together with his colleagues, went to a local house — there he held the four victims at gunpoint for a long time and interrogated them. The convict simulated an execution — he shot at the ceiling. After that, he left the house and promised to come the next day and shoot everyone.

There was also a case when the defendant, together with other Russian servicemen, entered a womanʼs house and, threatening her with a weapon, took her car. A few weeks later, the occupiers took the car from another resident of the village of Havronshchyna in the same way.

