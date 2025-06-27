SBU prevented the illegal sale of the latest technologies of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) detained a representative of a private company in Odesa, who, according to investigators, tried to bribe an official of a defense enterprise in order to obtain secret developments of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This is reported by SBU.

According to law enforcement officials, this concerns classified information on the modernization of the onboard equipment of combat aircraft of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

To obtain technical documentation and drawings, the defendant offered a bribe to an engineer at a local plant that performs research and development work commissioned by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

The SBU officers detained the suspect red-handed while he was handing over a bribe to an official of a defense enterprise.

The detainee has now been informed of the suspicion. He faces up to 8 years in prison with confiscation of property.

An investigation is currently underway to establish all the circumstances of the crime. Among other things, the motives for obtaining "classified" documents in the defense industry of Ukraine are being clarified.

