Russians strike Samar in the Dnipropetrovsk region. There are dead and wounded (UPD)

On the afternoon of June 27, Russian troops struck the city of Samar in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Four people are currently reported dead and at least 17 injured.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak.

A fire broke out in the city. The consequences of the impact are being clarified.

Most of the injured have been hospitalized. Two men and a woman are in "serious" condition. The rest are in moderate condition.

At 11:20 AM, the Ukrainian Air Force reported the movement of a high-speed target towards Dnipro and Samar. It is not yet known what exactly the Russians attacked with.

