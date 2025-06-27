Air Force: Air Defense neutralized 365 Russian targets overnight

On the night of June 27, Ukrainian air defense neutralized 365 Russian targets. The main direction of the attack was the city of Starokostyantyniv, located in the Khmelnytskyi region.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

Russian forces launched 363 Shahed attack drones and various types of simulator drones into Ukraine, as well as two Kh-47 M2 “Kinzhal” aeroballistic missiles and six “Kalibr” cruise missiles.

According to the Air Force, as of 9:30 a.m., the air defense had shot down 211 drones and suppressed another 148 with electronic warfare. 6 “Kalibr” cruise missiles were also shot down.

Direct hits were recorded in three places, as well as falling debris in eight places.

