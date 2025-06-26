Law enforcement officers have detained a man suspected of attempting to kill a military man under the pretext of an invitation to a date

The Security Serviceʼs (SBU) counterintelligence and the National Police have detained a man on suspicion of working for Russia and planning a series of terrorist attacks. One of them is the bombing of a military base in Kyiv.

This was reported by the press services of SBU and the National Police.

According to the case file, the suspectʼs tasks included the assassination of a National Guard soldier in the capital. He created a homemade bomb and hid it in the trunk of his scooter. He then lured the soldier on a "date" via a dating chat. When the soldier arrived at the location, the Russians remotely detonated the bomb. There were no casualties.

Investigators found out that after the failed terrorist attack, the suspect received a new task: to come to the city of Pryluky in the Chernihiv region, check into a hotel, and prepare for new tasks, one of which was to set fire to a military vehicle, and the other was to prepare a new terrorist attack. The man was detained immediately after the arson.

The SBU investigators informed him of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (terrorist act). This carries a penalty of up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

