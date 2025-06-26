Great Britain changes nuclear doctrine — buys American fighters capable of carrying nuclear weapons

The United Kingdom is purchasing a squadron of American F-35A fighter jets capable of carrying American-made tactical nuclear bombs, giving the country the ability to launch nuclear weapons from the air for the first time since the late 1990s.

This is reported by The Wall Street Journal.

Babel needs your support Babel employs over 20 people. It’s not a very large newsrook, but not a startup either. We are publishing on the website, YouTube, Telegram channel, and TikTok. We have deliberately abandoned the easiest ways to earn money (like by advertising online casinos). We exist thanks to grants and donations from readers. And we want to rely less on grantors and more on your support. This way we’ll be able to focus on our obligation to you: to present a complete and objective news picture of the day. One-time

Monthly 250 UAH 500 UAH 1000 UAH Donate 250 UAH 500 UAH 1000 UAH Donate

Britainʼs nuclear arsenal is currently based on four Vanguard submarines. The UKʼs nuclear policy review highlights both fears of Russian aggression and Europeʼs dependence on American equipment. As European leaders fear an isolationist presidency of Donald Trump, they are considering expanding their nuclear capabilities as a deterrent.

“The purchase of yet another US-made aircraft with US-controlled source code to carry US-owned nuclear weapons effectively deepens the UK’s dependence on US goodwill,” said David Blagden, a defence expert at the University of Exeter.

When the Cold War ended, the UKʼs Royal Air Force abandoned air-to-surface nuclear bombs to save money, and the country has since relied solely on nuclear submarines.

F-35A Lightning II fighter. Sgt. Madelyn Brown / U. S. Department of Defense

During the full-scale war in Ukraine, some of Britain’s weaknesses became apparent. At the start of the 2022 invasion, France and the US were able to use their nuclear-capable jets to deter Russia from using unconventional (e.g., tactical nuclear) weapons in Ukraine. The UK, on the other hand, could only make strong statements because its nuclear weapons are deployed on submarines. To use them, the boat would have to surface—and immediately give away its location.

In addition, modern F-35 fighters are cheaper to maintain than submarines and can carry tactical nuclear bombs with a smaller charge than large nuclear missiles. Britain does not produce such bombs, so it will have to buy them from the United States.

These bombs are designed for pinpoint strikes on military targets, not for destroying entire cities, and are therefore considered “less dangerous”. It is such weapons that are an important part of the Russian arsenal, and Britain seeks to have an answer to them.

The UK announced the purchase of 12 F-35A aircraft at a NATO summit, when it pledged to increase defense spending by 5% along with other allies by 2035. London will also provide its F-35 fighters to participate in the alliance’s air-to-nuclear mission. A number of European countries, including Germany and the Netherlands, have fighters that can be equipped with US nuclear bombs and deployed in the event of war. Such missions require the approval of the US president, as well as NATO planners.

The United Kingdom is planning a major defense reform, which includes expanding the countryʼs nuclear capabilities and moving to a state of "combat readiness".

In early May, The Telegraph reported that Britain was secretly preparing for a Russian attack and updating its contingency plans. Russian officials have repeatedly threatened the UK with direct attack over its support for Ukraine. Last month, British ministers officially recognized Russia as a threat to national security for the first time.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.