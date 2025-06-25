A woman was detained in Kharkiv on suspicion of blowing up two soldiers. One of them died

A local resident was detained in Kharkiv on suspicion of a terrorist attack that killed one soldier and seriously injured another.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutorʼs Office.

According to the case materials, the 19-year-old suspect began communicating via Telegram with a Russian man who offered her money to blow up Ukrainian soldiers. To do this, she made a remote-controlled explosive device and hid it in a scooter.

One of the versions being considered by the investigation is that the servicemen came to pick up the scooter, supposedly as help from the volunteers. When they arrived at the scene, the enemy remotely activated the explosives. A 26-year-old serviceman was killed, and a 29-year-old serviceman was seriously injured.

The detainee faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property under Part 3 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (terrorist act).

