Air Force: The air defense neutralized 52 Russian drones overnight

On the night of June 25, the Air Defense Forces neutralized 52 Russian drones. In total, Russia launched 71 drones over Ukraine, including Shahed strike drones and UAV simulators.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Russian occupiers launched drones from such directions as Bryansk, Millerovo, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russian Federation), and Chauda (temporarily occupied Crimea).

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Air defenses operated in the east, south, and north of the country. 32 drones were shot down by fire, and another 20 were lost in location or suppressed by electronic warfare.

There are strikes by strike UAVs in six locations in the Odesa, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions.

