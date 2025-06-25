Russian attack on Dnipro. The number of victims has increased

The death toll from the Russian strike on Dnipro on June 24 has risen to 18 people. In total, almost 300 people were injured in the region.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak.

On the afternoon of June 24, the Russian army attacked the Dnipro. The attack damaged district administration and state treasury buildings, almost 50 high-rise buildings, some with damaged roofs. Almost 40 educational institutions were also affected — lyceums, gymnasiums, kindergartens, music schools, and vocational schools.

There is various damage in 8 locations in the medical sector — hospitals, outpatient clinics, dental clinics. In residential buildings and various municipal institutions across the city, 2 000 broken windows were counted.

The attack also damaged 3 tram cars, a contact network support, electric transport dispatch rooms and workshops, and the roof of one of the depots was damaged.

The shelling also damaged a pumping and filtering station, 16 district and building boiler rooms, the Right-Bank Department of Social Protection, a church, a local organ hall, an ice arena, a gas station, a colony, buildings of a bread factory, and one of the industrial enterprises.

Passenger train No. 52 Odesa-Zaporizhzhia was also damaged by the strike, but there were no casualties among railway workers or passengers. The train was passing by the enterprise that was hit. Windows were broken in the train cars.

Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov says this is an unprecedented amount of destruction that the city has not seen in the entire time of a full-scale war.

In addition, the city of Samar (Dnipropetrovsk region) was under attack. Two people died there.

