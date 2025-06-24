More than 100 rescuers have died since the start of Russiaʼs full-scale invasion of Ukraine

Since February 24, 2022, 105 emergency workers have been killed as a result of Russian aggression. More than 500 more SES employees have been injured.

This was stated by the spokesman for the State Emergency Service (SES) Oleksandr Khorunzhy.

According to him, during airstrikes, personnel who are eliminating the consequences of shelling are dispersed for a certain time. Khorunzhy explained that this is done in accordance with developed algorithms, as there are cases of repeated strikes by the Russian army.

"Our country is waging a full-scale war against an insidious aggressor without principles, who can even attack rescue workers, who are virtually unarmed," Khorunzhy said.