More than 100 rescuers have died since the start of Russiaʼs full-scale invasion of Ukraine

Since February 24, 2022, 105 emergency workers have been killed as a result of Russian aggression. More than 500 more SES employees have been injured.
This was stated by the spokesman for the State Emergency Service (SES) Oleksandr Khorunzhy.
According to him, during airstrikes, personnel who are eliminating the consequences of shelling are dispersed for a certain time. Khorunzhy explained that this is done in accordance with developed algorithms, as there are cases of repeated strikes by the Russian army.
"Our country is waging a full-scale war against an insidious aggressor without principles, who can even attack rescue workers, who are virtually unarmed," Khorunzhy said.
He emphasized that despite security measures, significant risks for SES employees still remain.
"Of course, we use an algorithm for conducting both aerial reconnaissance and dispersing personnel, especially during alarms. But during war, there is no one-hundred percent guarantee of protection, because we [work] to save people," the SES spokesman added.
- On June 6, three rescuers were killed and nine others were injured in a Russian attack on Kyiv. The enemy continued to shell while the State Emergency Service was dealing with the aftermath. On the same day, five rescuers were injured while fighting a fire in the Ternopil region.
