Berdychiv Mayor released from detention. He suspected of bribery

A bail of 242 000 hryvnias was posted for the mayor of Berdychiv (Zhytomyr region) Serhiy Orlyuk. He was released from custody.

This was reported by “Ukrinform” from the Korolyovsky District Court of Zhytomyr.

Bail was posted on June 23. Serhiy Orlyuk was detained as part of criminal proceedings for receiving a bribe.

Олександр Доманський/ «Ріо-Бердичів»

He was detained on the afternoon of June 20. Oleksandr Domansky, editor of the Rio-Berdychiv website, who was at the scene of Orlyukʼs detention, said that dollars were found in the mayorʼs car. Domansky tried to get a comment from Serhiy Orlyuk, who replied that he had no right to comment now.

Later, the Strategic Investigations Department of the National Police of Ukraine reported that the official was caught receiving a $2000 bribe. For this money, the mayor was supposed to help the executive committee of the city council approve documents for the installation of two temporary pavilions and their connection to the city water supply and sewage system.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.