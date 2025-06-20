Mayor of Berdychiv detained — investigation into bribery

On the afternoon of June 20, the mayor of Berdychiv (Zhytomyr region) Serhiy Orlyuk was detained. According to law enforcement officials, he was arrested as part of a criminal investigation into receiving a bribe.

This is reported by Suspilne.Zhytomyr, which received a comment from the spokeswoman for the Department of Strategic Investigations of the National Police Natalia Kalynovska.

A correspondent for Suspilny tried to get a comment from Serhiy Orlyukʼs lawyer, but he replied: "No comments." At around 3:15 p.m., Serhiy Orlyuk left the scene.

Олександр Доманський/ «Ріо-Бердичів»

The editor of the Rio-Berdychiv website Oleksandr Domansky, who was also at the scene of Orlyukʼs detention, told Suspilne that dollars were found in the mayorʼs car. Domansky tried to get a comment from Serhiy Orlyuk, who replied that he had no right to comment now.

"We waited for someone for several hours. The mayorʼs lawyer arrived, as far as we know from the picture. Then they found dollars in the car," the journalist said.

Олександр Доманський/ «Ріо-Бердичів»

Suspilne called Orlyuk, and there was no answer. In a comment to the publication, advisor to the Berdychiv mayor Artur Ivanenko said that he knew nothing about the situation.

"I donʼt know, I havenʼt seen the mayor yet or spoken to him today. People are already calling me and asking about it, but I havenʼt seen this situation. Iʼll find out now, but I donʼt know anything yet," Artur Ivanenko told Suspilne.

According to Suspilneʼs sources in the Berdychiv City Council, as of 4:00 p.m., law enforcement officers were conducting searches there.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.