Murder of son of ex-MP Vyacheslav Sobolev. Court sentences perpetrators

The Shevchenkivsky District Court of Kyiv has delivered a verdict in the case of the attempted murder of former Kyiv Regional Council deputy Vyacheslav Sobolev and the negligent murder of his three-year-old son.

This was reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office of Ukraine.

Andriy Lavreha was sentenced to 15 years in prison for attempted murder and manslaughter. Lavreha partially pleaded guilty, stating that he had planned not to kill Sobolev, but only to scare him.

Yuriy Tkachenko and Yevhen Semenov were also sentenced to 13 years in prison for aiding and abetting the crime. Both pleaded not guilty. Meanwhile, Yusup Abuyev, a suspect in the organization of the crime, is wanted. The person who ordered the crime was not officially named.

What happened

On the evening of December 1, 2019, at the intersection of Tarasivska and then Lva Tolstoho streets in Kyiv, shots were fired at Vyacheslav Sobolevʼs Range Rover. He managed to dodge the shot, and the bullet hit his 3-year-old son. The child died on the way to the hospital.

A few days later, the Shevchenkivsky Court in Kyiv arrested the suspects in the murder of Sobolevʼs son.

In June 2020, Interpol put Russian Yusup Abuyev on the wanted list, suspected of organizing an attack on the Sobolev family, during which his three-year-old son died.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.