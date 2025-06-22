Russians hit Ukraine with 47 drones and 3 missiles

On the night of June 22, the Russians attacked Ukraine with two “Iskander-M/KN-23” ballistic missiles, an S-300 anti-aircraft guided missile, and 47 drones.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The main direction of the attack is the Chernihiv region.

The Air Defense Forces neutralized 28 enemy drones: 18 of them were shot down, and 10 were lost in location/suppressed by electronic warfare.

Hits were recorded in seven locations, including in the Chernihiv, Sumy, and Odesa regions.

