The US imposes new sanctions against Iran and Houthis

The US has imposed sanctions against organizations that purchase equipment for Iranʼs defense industry, as well as companies associated with the Houthis.

This is stated on the website of the US Treasury Department.

One person, one vessel, and eight entities were targeted by sanctions against Iran. These include Chinese national Zhang Yanbang and the vessel Shun Kai Xing, which he captains. The vessel was carrying sensitive cargo destined for Iran.

The remaining eight sanctioned companies from China, Hong Kong, Singapore and Turkey are also involved in the supply of dual-use goods to Iran.

"The United States remains committed to preventing any efforts by Iran to acquire sensitive dual-use technologies, components, and equipment for the development of ballistic missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles, and asymmetric weapons," Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said.

Also under restrictions were four individuals, 12 organizations, and two vessels that imported oil and other illegal goods for the Houthis.

These are Houthi front companies, their owners, and other key members of the movement, which generate significant income for the group through the sale of oil and other goods on the black market in Yemen, as well as participation in smuggling schemes through ports controlled by the Houthi.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.