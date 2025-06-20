The Russian army launched 86 drones over Ukraine overnight

On the night of June 20, the enemy attacked Ukraine with 86 strike drones from the directions of Millerovo, Kursk, Oryol, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk in the Russian Federation, and Chauda in Crimea.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces.

As of 08:00, the Air Defense Forces neutralized 70 enemy targets in the north, east, and south of the country. Of these, 34 were shot down with fire weapons, another 36 were lost in location or suppressed by electronic warfare. Hits were recorded in 8 locations, and debris fell in 11 locations.

