At night, Russians fired drones at Kharkiv and Odesa

On the night of June 20, the occupiers attacked Kharkiv and Odesa with drones, causing destruction and casualties.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service, the Mayor of Odesa Hennadii Trukhanov, the head of the Odesa Regional Administration Oleh Kiper, the mayor of Kharkiv Ihor Terekhov, and the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleh Syniehubov.

In Kharkiv, the enemy hit the roof of an uninhabited new building, the courtyard of a multi-storey building, the private sector of the Osnovyansky district, the Shevchenkivsky district of the city and the Kharkiv district of the region were hit. Windows were broken in apartments, more than 50 cars were damaged. Four people sought medical help, among them girls aged 12 and 17.

In Odesa, the Russians damaged the building of a higher education institution, a gas pipeline, and cars of local residents. In the city center, a four-story residential building caught fire as a result of a UAV hit — according to Mayor Trukhanov, it was “literally destroyed”. Ceilings and walls collapsed, and people may be trapped under the rubble. Two victims in the city are currently known.

“Ukrzaliznytsia” reported damage to the overhead contact line and rail-sleeper grid at the Odesa railway station. There were no injuries, and trains are running on schedule.

