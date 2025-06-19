A Russian general who organized a network of torture chambers in the occupied Kherson region was convicted in absentia in Ukraine

In Ukraine, Arkadiy Gostev, the director of the Federal Penitentiary Service of the Russian Federation, who organized a network of torture chambers in the occupied left-bank Kherson region, was sentenced in absentia to ten years in prison.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

According to the case materials, the Russian general ordered his subordinates to convert the captured penitentiary institutions in the region into torture chambers, where they imprisoned members of the resistance movement. There, the victims were subjected to torture.

The investigation established that Arkadiy Gostev personally coordinated the arrangement of prison facilities and included them in the general register of prisons in Russia.

The court found Gostyev guilty under Part 1 of Article 109 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (actions aimed at forcibly changing or overthrowing the constitutional order or seizing state power).

Recently, Ukrainian law enforcement officers exposed 20 residents of the occupied Kherson region for torturing locals on behalf of the Russians.

