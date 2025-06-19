Fire in Kharkiv extinguished after Russian strike, lasted 12 days. 6 people killed

In Kharkiv, on June 19, a fire was finally extinguished at a civilian enterprise that the Russian Federation had struck on the night of June 7. As a result of the strike, a search operation lasted for several days, and the bodies of six dead civilians were recovered from under the rubble.

This was reported by the mayor Ihor Terekhov.

The fire was extinguished for 12 days, the State Emergency Service worked on site all this time, and municipal equipment was also involved.

On the night of May 7, the Russian army launched strikes on Kharkiv and its suburbs with drones, aerial bombs, and missiles. The city was hit by 48 Shahed attack drones, two missiles, and four guided aerial bombs. Ihor Terekhov called it the most powerful attack during the entire full-scale war. A nine-story building, a private sector building, a civilian enterprise, and other facilities were damaged in the attack.

