The MP Oles Dovhyi resigned his mandate — the Verkhovna Rada supported it

The Verkhovna Rada supported the decision of the MP Oles Dovhyi to resign. There are now 398 MPs in the parliament, the smallest number in the history of Ukraine.

This was reported by the MP from “Voice” Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

The decision was supported by 244 MPs.

Oles Dovgyi. Олесь Довгий / Facebook

Oles Dovhyi was an MP of the 8th convocation — he was elected to parliament as a self-nominated candidate without party affiliation in district No. 102 in the Kirovohrad region.

In 2019, he was elected to the Verkhovna Rada for the second time, again as a non-partisan candidate from the same district. It includes the cities of Znamyanka and Svitlovodsk, as well as the territories of the former Znamyanka, Onufriivka, Svitlovodsk, Novhorodka (the settlement of Novhorodka is now called Kamyanets), and Oleksandrivka areas. These districts are now part of Kropyvnytskyi and Oleksandrivskyi districts.

The MP said the reason for this decision was that he no longer sees the opportunity to "be productive in parliament". He added that he is leaving politics and does not plan to run for office or hold positions in state and local government bodies.

In addition, Oles Dovhyi was the Chairman of the Subcommittee on Health Insurance of the Committee of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on National Health, Medical Assistance and Health Insurance. Dovhyi was also a member of the groups on interparliamentary relations with the Italian Republic, the Republic of Croatia and the Republic of Moldova.

