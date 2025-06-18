“Iʼm leaving politics.” The MP Oles Dovhyi wrote a statement about resigning from his mandate

The MP Oles Dovhyi wrote a statement about resigning from his mandate as an MP of Ukraine.

The politician reported this on his Facebook page.

He said the reason for this decision was that he no longer saw the opportunity to "be productive in parliament". He added that he was leaving politics and did not plan to run for office or hold positions in state and local government bodies.

Олесь Довгий/ Facebook

Now the MPʼs statement must be considered by the Committee on Rules of Procedure, Deputy Ethics and Organization of Work of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. Next is a vote by the Verkhovna Rada.

Oles Dovhyi was an MP of the 8th convocation — he was elected to parliament as a self-nominated candidate without party affiliation in district No. 102 in the Kirovohrad region.

In 2019, he was elected to the Verkhovna Rada for the second time, again as a non-partisan candidate from the same district. It includes the cities of Znamyanka and Svitlovodsk, as well as the territories of the former Znamyanka, Onufriivka, Svitlovodsk, Novhorodka (the settlement of Novhorodka is now called Kamyanets), and Oleksandrivka districts. These districts are now part of Kropyvnytsky and Oleksandrivsky districts.

In addition, Oles Dovhyi is the Chairman of the Subcommittee on Health Insurance of the Committee of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on National Health, Medical Assistance and Health Insurance. Dovhyi is also a member of the groups on interparliamentary relations with the Italian Republic, the Republic of Croatia and the Republic of Moldova.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.