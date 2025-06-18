The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the National Police detained five more people who, according to the investigation, sabotaged “Ukrzaliznytsia” and burned Ukrainian military vehicles at the behest of the Russian Federation.

This is reported by SBU.

According to the case materials, all five were recruited by the Russian Federation through Telegram channels in search of “easy money”. During searches of all those involved, law enforcement officers seized evidence of collaboration with the enemy.

A 36-year-old local man was detained in Zaporizhzhia, who, according to law enforcement, set fire to three Defense Forces SUVs that were undergoing maintenance after completing missions on the southern front. He then allegedly destroyed a multi-purpose vehicle that the military used to transport combat equipment to the front line.

In the Kyiv region, the SBU cyber specialists detained a resident of the capital who was preparing to derail a freight train. To do this, he planned to install a brake stopper on the track.

In the Ternopil region, law enforcement officers detained two residents of the village of Husyatyn, who, according to the case materials, set fire to the crossover of an AFU serviceman.

A woman was detained in Kharkiv who, according to investigators, burned down a relay cabinet of a “Ukrzaliznytsia” signaling installation at the behest of the Russian Federation. She had previously been convicted of minor bodily harm.

The detainees were charged under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, which correspond to the nature of the crimes committed:

sabotage committed during martial law;

committed during martial law; Obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations.

The perpetrators are being held without bail and face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

